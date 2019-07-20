Climate change effects will worsen if PSR continues: NGO

GEORGE TOWN: The prediction about climate change is not a fantasy, it is real and unsettling to the seafarers who can now sense that the sea is altering, according to the Penang Fishermen Association president Nazri Ahmad.

Do not take for granted the calming effect of the sea, it is changing and becoming fierce until it may engulf the residents along the coast, he said.

He claimed that for the last five years, there has been an average of two drownings per year involving fishermen in Penang.

“No, they did not take their own lives. Many fishermen are in tune with the sea and they can dive to scout for fishes. But the currents have become unpredictable now because the sea levels have risen,” said Nazri when addressing an audience at a talk on climate change in the Penang Heritage Trust office here.

He said that the reenergised waves have swept away many fishermen, who are out in sea trying to multiply their catches.

Now, there is also an average of 30% of inshore fishermen who return home empty handed on certain days as they cannot make a decent catch, he noted.

It is because the marine life resources have depleted due to climate change and over fishing in some instances, Nazri said.

And the situation will worsen if the proposed Penang South Reclamation is allowed to continue, he added.

“This is one of the factors why fishermen are opposing the project.”

Nazri said that the authorities have conveniently sidestepped the issue by not allowing the authorities such as Department of Environment to seek feedback from the fishermen before the Environment Impact Assessment was finalised for PSR.

Then, they also forgot to mention that it will take 15 years to rehabilitate the zone affected by the reclamation works, he added.

“During the 15 years of lull what do people expect us to do,” Nazri asked.

He also disputed reports that the Bayan Lepas was not a rich fishing ground.

On the contrary it is the main fishing ground for Penang after other areas were also ruined by reclamation in the previous decade, Nazri countered.