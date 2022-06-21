Climate change: Govt to formulate national adaptation plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will formulate a National Adaptation Plan (MyNAP) relating to the impact of climate change, which will include a long-term action plan and strategies for various sectors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said the sectors include public health, infrastructure, water resources and security, agriculture, forestry and biodiversity.

The decision was reached at the Malaysia Climate Change Action Council (MyCAC) meeting held online today to discuss the proposed flood management roadmap to increase Malaysia’s resilience and readiness in facing the impact of climate change, he said.

“This is because Malaysia is also exposed to the impact of climate change such as heavy rains which resulted in massive floods,” he said in a statement today.

The meeting was also attended by Menteri Besar, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, representative of the Chief Secretary to the Government, and experts in climate change.

Ismail Sabri said among other action plans was to encourage state governments to adopt the Malaysian Climate Change Adaptation Index to increase response to the impact of climate change.

“Other actions are to integrate the climate change factors in the planning, designing and implementation of projects in the water and infrastructure sectors to reduce the risk of floods,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the meeting also discussed the proposed use of electric vehicles (EV) in the organising of large-scale events, which was expected to be a catalyst for the development of the EV ecosystem as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions effectively.

He explained that it also has the potential to attract foreign investment, create green jobs, and reduce fuel subsidies by the government.

He said the meeting also agreed with the carbon market policy framework developed by the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) which provides basic guidance for carbon credit transactions in Malaysia.

More to come. - Bernama