Climate change: M'sia steadfast in stance for developed countries to fulfill commitment -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains steadfast in its stance for developed countries to immediately fulfill their commitment to support climate ambition endeavours of developing countries, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said in line with the sustainability policy under Malaysia Madani, the Federal and state governments, as well as other stakeholders would continue to work together to deal with climate change in a holistic and integrated manner.

“This is one of the government’s initiatives to ensure the sustainability of the environment for the well-being of future generations,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

According to Anwar, he chaired the first National Climate Change Action Council Meeting (MTPIN) for 2023 as a platform for discussion between the Federal Government and the respective state governments to set policies, roadmaps and other matters related to climate change.

He said the meeting focused on a number of matters including the proposal to strengthen MTPIN as the country's highest platform in coordinating climate change issues.

“The meeting also agreed on the proposed policy setting for the implementation of the national carbon market mechanism,“ he said, adding that the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change would ensure that the mechanism met the principles under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) besides taking into account the interests of state governments.

The Prime Minister also said he would be leading the country's delegation to the World Climate Action Summit in December, which would be held alongside the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. -Bernama