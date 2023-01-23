Climber swept away by strong currents found drowned

KUANTAN: A man allegedly swept away by strong currents in Sungai Tanum on his way down from Gunung Tahan in Kuala Lipis yesterday was found drowned today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, Haniff Harun, 47, was found at 11.20 am about 300 metres from where he was last spotted.

Police sent the body to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The victim who hailed from Kampung Paloh Haji Daud, Kuala Terengganu was involved in a mountain climbing activity with nine individuals, each guided by a mountain guide and a porter.

The group started their ascent on Friday (Jan 20) through the Merapoh entrance and was scheduled to return tomorrow (Jan 24).

However, due to bad weather, the group was forced to return to Kuala Jeram and the incident allegedly occurred while crossing Sungai Tanum.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation, which was activated yesterday afternoon, involved eight officers and 58 members of the police, fire brigade, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan). - Bernama