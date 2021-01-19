Clinic attendant pleads not guilty to physical assault on daughters

IPOH, Jan 19: An attendant at a government clinic pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to two charges of committing physical sexual assault on his two daughters.

The 42-year-old father, who works at a clinic in Manjung, made the plea before judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have committed the offence on his then six-year-old daughter at about 2.30 am on April 10, 2020 at a house in Kampung Tersusun, Batu 7 Lekir, Sitiawan, in the district of Manjung.

He was also charged with committing a similar offence on another daughter, thhen nine-years-old, at the same address between 8 pm and midnight in April 2020.

Both the charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 201, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, and to be placed under police probation for up to three years, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM6,000 with one surety for both charges and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station every first week of the month, as well as warned against communicating with the victims.

The man, who is in the process of divorcing his wife, posted the bail.

He was represented by lawyer Mohd Asri Othman, while deputy public prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail prosecuted.

The court set Feb 25 for mention.- Bernama