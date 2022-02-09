Close battle expected in Johor: Analyst

PETALING JAYA: If anyone expects Barisan Nasional (BN) to sail through in the Johor state election, as it did in Malacca, he may be in for a surprise.

Political analysts are of the opinion that the battle for seats will be close this time around, and that the party which offers a better deal for the people would have the upper hand.

“Johor is quite unlike next-door neighbour Malacca when it comes to state polls,” political commentator Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi told theSun.

In the Malacca polls on Nov 20, BN swept 21 of the 28 seats.

Tajuddin, who is with UCSI University, said several issues and turn of events could turn the tables against the incumbent coalition in Johor.

“The poor response to the floods in December and the Azam Baki controversy could change everything.”

The entry of new voters aged 18 to 21 could also be a game changer, he said, adding that this will be the first time that this group gets to vote under the Undi18 legislation.

Tajuddin said parties such as Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), which has unabashedly stated its intention to focus mainly on the young, would appeal to the new set of voters.

“Muda has the right strategy to entice them. It is a breath of fresh air in the political arena.”

Efforts to allow 18 to 20-year-olds to vote cleared its final hurdle on Sept 3, when High Court judicial commissioner Alexander Siew ordered the Election Commission and the government to implement the lowered voting age by Dec 31.

Tajuddin added the government would also have to deal with the fallout of claims that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki owns millions of shares, allegations that Azam has responded to by suing the whistleblower.

“The December floods will also linger in the minds of voters, and this will have an impact on the choices they make.”

Tajuddin added that the Opposition would also learn from the mistakes it made in Malacca, and present a united front against BN.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said young voters are unlikely to make a big impact.

“At 1.2 million, 18 to 21-year-olds account for only 28% of the total electorate of 5.8 million. They certainly do not hold the key to success.”

He pointed out that contesting parties must focus on all voters and not just the young ones.

Awang Azman said many other factors should also be taken into consideration. He said, for instance, the party or coalition that can come up with a manifesto that offers something for everyone, that cuts across religious, racial, gender and age barriers, will be the party to watch.

He added it is not necessary for the Opposition to contest under the same banner despite calls for them to do so to present a united front against BN.

“They can continue to contest on their own tickets just like they did in Malacca, but if they work together (rather than against one another), they have a chance to clinch victory.”

Awang Azman said the right strategy would also play an important role in ensuring success.

“BN has announced that they will retain Hasni Mohammed as the mentri besar. He is well-liked by all parties in the state, has no quarrels with anyone, and is the best candidate.”

He added other parties should also name their candidates for the top job and offer appropriate agendas to ensure that they can pick up enough votes to win.

“Depending on sentiments alone is not enough,” Awang Azman said.