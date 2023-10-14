Close cooperation between Penang and federal govt will help solve rice price issue - Governor

GEORGE TOWN: Close cooperation between the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow and the federal government, is believed to be able to solve the issue related to the price of rice that the people are currently facing.

Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak said that it was proven when the state received 45,000 kilogrammes of rice through the implementation of the Local White Rice (BPT) distribution intervention initiative.

“I was also informed that this year the state government has also allocated RM800,000 for the industry statewide through the state Department of Agriculture.

“The allocation is for the provision of incentives in the form of pest control inputs, increased soil fertility and infrastructure in rice fields,” he said when speaking at the investiture ceremony of the state awards and medals in conjunction with his 74th birthday at Dewan Sri Pinang, today.

He added that various intervention plans are also actively being carried out through retail outlets under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the Farmers’ Organisations Authority (LPP) to help stabilise the supply and demand for BPT in the local market to meet the needs of consumers, further guaranteeing stability market supply throughout Penang.

Ahmad Fuzi said that the phenomenon of rising rice prices does not only occur in Malaysia but also involves other countries in the region, to the extent that 19 countries limit exports to foreign countries to give priority to their own people.

“I believe that the efforts carried out will help, to some extent, to reduce the cost of maintenance of the rice fields, and indirectly increase the productivity of rice in this state.

“It is my hope and that of all the people of Penang, that the issue of food security in this state will continue to be the main agenda of the state government with strategic and effective measures,” he said.

He also praised the proactive actions of the state government through the Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) in dealing with the issue of raw water turbidity in Sungai Muda at Lahar Tiang, following the flash flood incident in Baling, Kedah on Sept 29.

Earlier, the ceremony commenced at 8.45 this morning with Ahmad Fuzi saluting the guard of honour at the Sri Pinang square. A 17-gun salute was fired to commemorate his birthday.

A total of 1,117 individuals received state awards and medals in conjunction with his 74th birthday celebration this year.

Public Service Department director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed headed the list of award recipients. He received the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’, along with two others namely, former Penang High Court Judge, Tun Abd Majid Tun Hamzah and the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chief executive officer Datuk Ir Baharin Din. -Bernama