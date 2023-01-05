Close cooperation enables workers to drive national economic growth: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on all parties to build close cooperation in preparing the nation’s human resources to drive the country’s economic growth and face future challenges.

Anwar in a post on Facebook in conjunction with today’s Labour Day celebration said all parties must strive and work hard to ensure Malaysia continues to progress in the future.

“May 1 is a day to appreciate the efforts, hard work and unwavering commitment of workers in contributing to the development and prosperity of the country.

“Indeed, workers are the most important pillar that has made the national development agenda successful for so long,“ he said.

The Prime Minister said the theme of this year’s Labour Day celebration, ‘Pekerja Pemangkin Wadah Malaysia Madani ‘(Workers – Platform of Catalyst for Malaysia Madani), reflects the aspirations that support the principles of well-being, justice, mutual respect, courtesy and the cooperation of all the people to work hand in hand to build Malaysia as an advanced nation.

“Happy Labour Day to all workers in Malaysia,“ he said. - Bernama