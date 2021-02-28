Close friends found drowned in river

JOHOR BAHRU: Two boys, believed to be close friends, were found drowned after falling into Sungai Skudai near Kampung Batu 8 here, late yesterday.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station chief Fire deputy superintendent 1 Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Jamal, when contacted here today, said the body of nine-year-old Ahmad Daniel Abdullah was found at 9pm yesterday, while that of eight-year-old Osmond Chan Wu Ye, three hours later.

He said a team from the station rushed to the scene after a report on the two missing boys was lodged at about 6.30pm yesterday.

Skin dive and windshield wiper searching techniques were used in the search for the two victims, he said, adding that the bodies were then sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital. -Bernama