Close shave for family of three as backwall of bungalow caves in (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A family of three were jolted out of bed when a five-storey bungalow at Taman Halaman in Ampang was hit by a landslide causing part of the backwall to collapse.

The three who escaped unharmed were identified as Ahmad Mohar Khamis, 39, and his wife Nur Shazielaa Aziz, 39, and 11-year-old son Ajmal Ahmad Mohar.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said following an emergency call at 2.30 am today, they deployed seven personnel to the location.

He said the fire brigade discovered that a landslide at the back of the bungalow and saw earth and rocks from the hillside demolishing the walls of the kitchen on the first floor and a bedroom on the second.

“The team checked all the floors and rooms in the house to ensure all occupants were safe.

“Firefighters then inspected the ground movement and installed barriers in the landslip zone,“ he said when contacted.

Norazam said the case has been handed over to the Slope Unit of the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council which was also at the scene for further action.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police have assigned a mobile police van at the landslide location to monitor after the victims have moved to another house.

According to him, the incident was believed to have occurred when continuous rain caused mudslide to flow to the house.

“Initial inspection and action were carried out by MPAJ and the Hulu Langat District and Land Office by placing plastic canvas to close the effected hill slope.

“A check showed there are nine houses built on the slope near incident location,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama