Close shave for five as trees tumble on cars in storm

KUALA LUMPUR: Five people cheated death after two fallen trees crashed on two cars during a storm near the Jalan Ipoh exit towards Rawang, Selangor this afternoon.

The five local victims comprised three males aged 12, 15 and 48 and two women aged 44 and 48.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Morni Mamat said all of them were successfully extricated from the vehicles and did not suffer any injuries.

He said the fire brigade received an emergency call at 6.07 pm today and found two fallen trees at the scene of the incident.

“A Perodua Alza type car had three passengers in it while another Honda CRV car had two passengers trapped and firemen took 10 minutes to remove all the victims,” he said when contacted today.

According to Morni, the department also received a report of several fallen trees at 6.15 pm in Jalan Hang Lekir, Kuala Kubu Bharu, near here, which prevented traffic flow.

“Firemen took 20 minutes to remove the tree branches blocking the road and no casualties were reported,” he said. - Bernama