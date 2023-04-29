Close shave for six on MRR2 Expressway as tree topples during storm

KUALA LUMPUR: Six people had a narrow escape when a tree fell onto their cars near the entrance of the MRR2 Expressway heading to Ampang here during a storm this afternoon.

According to a spokesman for the operations centre of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the incident involved three men and three women in three cars, a Perodua Alza, Perodua Myvi and Proton Exora.

He said JBPM received an emergency call at 3.19 pm and dispatched a fire engine with eight personnel from the Sungai Besi Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

He said all the victims were freed from their cars and were safe.

“Firemen, together with personnel from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and Kuala Lumpur City Hall, carried out the work of cutting and removing the fallen tree,” he said. - Bernama