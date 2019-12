SATUN: The bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand especially involving borders is allowing both countries to exchange information as well as to check cross-border corruption.

Corruption at the border of both countries in relation to smuggling activities continue to be given attention in an effort to curb such activities.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director of Intelligence Division Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the cooperation between MACC and Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) allowed the two agencies to exchange information on operations and activities occurring at the border.

“We (MACC) will take strict action against not only locals who are involved in corruption, but also the people from neighbouring countries,“ he told reporters when met at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) here today. — Bernama