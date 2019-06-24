Close to 35,000 responses via PTPTN’s public consultancy programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) received 34,469 responses throughout the four-week long Public Consultancy Programme which ended on June 13.

Its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the programme gave the public an opportunity to provide feedback on the new repayment mechanism and steps to ensure PTPTN’s sustainability in order for it to continue funding students.

“This comprehensive Public Consultancy programme provides in-depth background information to encourage constructive and factual feedback.

“PTPTN also expanded the scope so that opinion could be gathered not only from the borrowers, but also from all public segments whom might be unaware of the financial implications of PTPTN policies,“ he said in a statement here today.

Last May, PTPTN initiated the Public Consultancy programme to help the government achieve best results in enacting policies for the agency formed in 1997.

Wan Saiful said the feedback was being analysed by an independent advisory panel before being handed over to the Education Ministry to be tabled to the Cabinet for the decision-making process.

“A thank you to all Malaysians who have helped PTPTN move forward. In this New Malaysia era, the involvement of the people in the policy formulation process is a natural step,“ he said.

He described the programme’s success as proof of people’s willingness to see the government and policymakers taking an inclusive approach to involve the people in the decision-making process. — Bernama