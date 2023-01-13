  1. Local

Closed door motions discussion due to critical time for Umno

Muhammad Yusry
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 -- Umno Information Chief Hizatul Isham Abdul Jalil at a press conference in conjunction with the 2022 Umno General Assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Center (WTCKL) today. BERNAMAPIX

KUALA LUMPUR: Motions were discussed in a closed door meeting by delegates in Umno general assembly this year due to critical time for the party, said Isham Jalil.

“It is a very critical time for Umno. We don’t want the public and other political parties to listen to our discussion and take advantage of it,“ he said.

The motions, today, were presented by Umno delegates from Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Terengganu, Penang, Johor, Malacca, Federal Territories, Perlis, Sabah, Kelantan and its youth and women wings.

The discussion will continue tomorrow.