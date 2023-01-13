Closed door motions discussion due to critical time for Umno

KUALA LUMPUR: Motions were discussed in a closed door meeting by delegates in Umno general assembly this year due to critical time for the party, said Isham Jalil.

“It is a very critical time for Umno. We don’t want the public and other political parties to listen to our discussion and take advantage of it,“ he said.

The motions, today, were presented by Umno delegates from Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Terengganu, Penang, Johor, Malacca, Federal Territories, Perlis, Sabah, Kelantan and its youth and women wings.

The discussion will continue tomorrow.