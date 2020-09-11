Closed mindset hindering sex education efforts

PETALING JAYA: Religious restrictions, cultural taboo and plain prudishness among Malaysians continue to hinder efforts to enlighten children about the birds and bees.

As a result, proper sex education has yet to be implemented as a subject on its own in schools.

The topic of reproduction comes under General Science or Biology, which provide little information that could help children get a good grasp of this very important biological aspect of life.

As far as lawyer Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo (pix) is concerned, not enough information is being provided to children.

“We are only scratching the surface on issues such as sexual intercourse and fertilisation. The subject is taught in a casual manner with limited guidance in relation to the real world,” she told theSun yesterday.

This inadequacy has led to a high level of unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases among minors.

“In court, most cases of sexual offences such as sexual abuse and exploitation involve minors,” she said.

Just recently, it was reported that a man had been taken to court for raping and prostituting his 13-year-old daughter.

Kokila said sex education would be most appropriate for secondary school children given that they are growing more mature, and thus have to be more responsible.

“This will be the most suitable time to provide them with important knowledge on sex and consent. It will be useful when they get into a relationship,” she added.

Kokila pointed out that sex education which emphasises only on abstinence will not work.

“If that is the case, we will be ignoring all the teens who are already sexually active,” she said.

“Access to sex education is a basic right. We should not only focus on the surface. Instead, we should focus on helping teenagers develop skills to protect themselves from sexual abuse, exploitation, statutory rape and unwanted pregnancies.

“We should ensure they know the laws that will protect them and the avenues available to enable them to reach out for help,” she added.

Kokila said the view that sex education could encourage young people to indulge in sexual activities was a misconception.

“The fact is that it inculcates in young people a sense of responsibility when it comes to sex, which is important.

“It also ensures that teenagers are well informed in regard to their sexual well-being,” she said.

“We need to step up, face reality and stop providing superficial sex education. Everyone, the government, teachers, parents and the community, has a role to play. We have to take note that sex is not dirty,” Kokila added.

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Harry Tan Huan Hock said introducing sex education in schools in a conservative country such as Malaysia was a taboo and not accepted by many.

On the other hand, he said children of all ages should be exposed to sex education if it is introduced in school.

“On this issue, there is no such thing as a ‘right age’. The level of exposure is what we should be concerned with. For example, a primary school girl should be taught what can be regarded as ‘good touch’ and what is not,” he said.

Tan added, regardless of what was being taught in school it must incorporate legal viewpoints and sex should be regarded as pleasurable. However, one should also be informed that the act comes with responsibilities attached.

He said all aspects of sex education should be taught with equal emphasis if it is to be introduced in schools.

Read this story in theSun’s iPaper:

Closed mindset hindering sex education efforts