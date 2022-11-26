Closer federal, S’wak relations under unity govt: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The relations between the federal and Sarawak governments will definitely be closer and strengthened under the unity government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on his Facebook and Twitter accounts today, Anwar said that he received a courtesy call from the Premier of Sarawak who is also the chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, with his entourage at his home this morning.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak or GPS is one of the pillars besides Barisan Nasional, Parti Warisan and also GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) which forms the unity government that I lead.

“Insya-Allah, the relationship between the federal and Sarawak governments will definitely be closer and strengthened in the plan to create a better Malaysia,“ said Anwar, who also shared several photographs from the visit.

GPS is a coalition of four Sarawak parties comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP), won 23 of the total 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak in the recently-concluded 15th General Election (GE15).

Anwar, at a media conference on his first day after taking over the Prime Minister’s Office at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, yesterday, said the unity government under his leadership has achieved two-thirds majority of the Dewan Rakyat with the latest participation by GRS. - Bernama