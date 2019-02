ALOR STAR: Police detained three Thai men, who were suspected of being involved in the closing of the Malaysian border gate which created an uproar at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Safety Complex (ICQS) area on Sunday.

Kedah CID chief, SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that the three suspects, aged from 27 to 50 years, who entered Malaysia using valid passports, were detained at the ICQS complex at 11.55am yesterday.

‘’The detentions were made after receiving a report from the Customs officer at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS complex on the closing of the gate on the Malaysian border while, another report was lodged by the policeman stationed at the ICQS complex after receiving baseless accusations and threats through loud speakers and Whatsapp.

‘’The suspects were remanded for four days from today to help in the investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code, namely, for obstructing civil servants and Section 507 of the same act for criminal intimidation via the media,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said at 11.20am on Sunday, several Thais from a motorcycle taxi group who were unhappy with the enforcement by the ICQS complex police had closed the Malaysia-Thailand border (Malaysian-owned gate).

He said that this resulted in a 15-minute traffic disruption before it was reopened after the Malaysian authorities had a discussion with the group.

Prior to this, Kedah Malaysian Immigration Department director Zuhair Jamaluddin was reported as saying that the incident took place after the suspects were said to be unhappy with the implementation of Ops Bersepadu which was conducted by the local authorities, but they (the Thais) unwittingly closed the border gate on the Malaysian border. — Bernama