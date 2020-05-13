Closing date for Special Prihatin Grant applications May 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The deadline for the application of the Special Prihatin Grant (GKP) is May 15 (Friday), said the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

In a statement issued today, IRB encouraged eligible micro enterprises to submit their applications as soon as possible and not to wait until the final date.

Applications can only be made online at https://gkp.hasil.gov.my/.

“Manual applications are not accepted. IRB will be processing the applications after May 15 and applicants can check their status on the first week of June,” the statement said.

For successful applications, GKP payments will be made in June as well.

Micro enterprises can refer to the frequently asked questions on GKP’s official website to further details. - Bernama