Closure notice for Penang pig farms that continue to violate licence conditions

GEORGE TOWN: From June 1, closure notices will be issued to pig farms in Penang that failed to comply with operating licence conditions despite already having been compounded.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industries, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said based on Penang Veterinary Services Department records, 54 compounds have been issued this year.

“Also, 24 pig farms are in the process of voluntary closure. Besides that, one farm has been closed while another has vacated operations.

“If any farm has received a compound and yet still failed to comply with farming licence conditions, effective June 1, closure notices will be issued,” she said when replying to a question from Mohd Yusni Mat Piah (PAS-Penaga) about pig farming enforcement at the Penang assembly sitting here today.

In 2016, laws were passed for pig farms to operate with a closed system and with proper sewage management.

To a question from Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua) on the progress of the state’s closed-house system for pig farms, Dr Norlela said a total of 15 farms have upgraded 100 per cent to the system.

She said 31 farms have upgraded to 50 percent, 22 are in the process of upgrading and 70 more have yet to do so.

Based on the Penang Structure Plan 2030 (RSNPP), the largest pig farms in Penang are currently located in Kampung Selamat, Tasek Gelugor and in Valdor, both on the mainland. - Bernama