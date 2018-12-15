Closure of 34 1Malaysia clinics will have minimal impact on local communities: Dzulkefly

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health today explained that the decision to close 34 out of 347 1Malaysia Clinics (K1M) was made after taking into account that it would have a minimal impact on the local communities concerned.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the government was very concerned about the welfare of the lower income group (B40), and therefore, K1Ms established at public housing projects (PPR) were not closed despite having less than 40 patients a day.

He said the average number of patients was among the criteria used to decide on the closure of a K1M, as well as taking into account the presence of other government health facilities within five kilometres of the said clinic.

He added that although the ministry had set the criteria, each K1M selected to be shut down would also be exclusively evaluated to ensure it is the right decision.

“After a comprehensive assessment process, a total of 34 K1Ms will be closed as they fulfil these criteria,“ he said in response to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s statement regarding the closure of the clinics on Facebook.

Dr Dzulkefly said ministry would be using the ‘soft landing’ to close the clinics, that is until the expiration of the premises leasing period, while staff would be relocated to other health clinics.

In the meantime, he said a total of 293 K1Ms would be value added to become community clinics, namely with the addition of Medical Officers and Pharmacists at selected facilities, while 20 would be upgraded to become Health Clinics.

Meanwhile, in IPOH, Dr Dzulkefly said the Community Clinic, which replaces K1M, is expected to be launched in the middle of next year and the ministry was in the process of getting the allocation for its implementation.

He was met by reporters at the 2018 Parti Amanah Negara Convention today after visiting blood donors in a campaign held in conjunction with the convention at the Casuarina Convention Centre in Meru. — Bernama