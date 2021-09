PUTRAJAYA: Travelling time for residents here and in bordering areas in Selangor will now be faster and at a shorter distance with the reopening of the main route to the federal government’s administrative center, which was closed during the implementation of Phase One of the National Recovery Plan.

Mohd Nurhafiz Johari, 37, of Kampung Dato Abu Bakar Baginda in Jalan Sungai Merab, which borders Precinct 14 here, said he had to commute 30 kilometres daily to work daily since the main route to Putrajaya was closed last June.

“Otherwise, the distance is only six kilometres,” he told Bernama.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A.Asmadi Abdul Aziz and his deputy, Supt Mohd Hafiz Samsudin visited several locations here to monitor the closure of the static roadblocks that had been mounted and reopening of the routes efefctive today.

The static roadblocks in Putrajaya were at at Lebuh Sentosa heading to Maju Expressway (MEX), Persiaran Selatan heading to Dengkil (Precinct 5), Gate 2A Persiaran Utara heading to Serdang Hospital (Precinct 12) and Gate 3 Persiaran Utara heading to Puchong (Precinct 9).

Ten main roads in Putrajaya were closed since last June for the implementation of the first phase of the National Recovery Plan, including the roads linking Jalan P11J and Cyberjaya (Precinct 11), Jalan P14 and Sungai Merab Bangi (Precinct 14), Gate One and Precinct 14, Lebuh Sentosa and MEX Expressway.

Sub Zone 5 Putrajaya Residents’ Representative Council chairman Mohd Fu’ad Yahya said the reopening of the main road to and from Putrajaya would shorten the distance and travelling time of commuters, especially those staying in Kajang and Bangi.

The move will definitely revive business activities,“ he added.- Bernama