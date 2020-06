KUALA LUMPUR: The closures of several major highways by MMC-Gamuda will be extended for 81 days for the purpose of the construction of the Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit (MRT).

MMC-Gamuda said, in a statement, the closures from June 27 to Sept 15 would involve several areas of the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway (north bound), Bukit Jalil Highway, Sungai Besi, Sungai Besi Town and the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2).

The exit or entry at the KL-Seremban Expressway would be closed periodically for 300 metres, users from the Lumba Kuda Roundabout heading to the KL-Seremban Expressway could use the exit to Bukit Jalil.

“The closure along the Bukit Jalil Highway and the activating of the contra route towards the Lumba Kuda Roundabout is extended to that period. During the closure of 300-metre on the right lane, a left lane will be provided to users in both directions.

“During the closure of two left lanes (towards Bukit Jalil) and one left lane (towards Lumba Kuda Roundabout), a contra route will be provided to users wishing to go to Bukit Jalil from the Lumba Kuda Roundabout,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, in front of the Sungai Besi Light Rail Transit Station (LRT), users from Besraya Highway heading to Sungai Besi Town and MRR2 would take a 100-metre detour to a route under the MRT station.

In addition, in Sungai Besi Town, the periodical full road closure would involve Jalan Suasa 2 and 3, whereby motorists from MRR2 would be redirected to a contra route at Jalan Pekan Sungai Besi using Jalan Suasa.

“A lane will be provided to users from the Besraya Highway heading to MRR2. A junction to the right will be provided to use a contra route at Jalan Suasa to go to Jalan 3, and users will be able to use the existing lane to get to MRR2,” the statement said.

A 400-metre periodical road closure would be carried out in both directions on the MRR2. Two left lanes in both the directions of Shah Alam and Cheras would be closed while a right lane would be provided to users.

In the meantime, the full closure of the entry and exit junction to the 8trium and Decathlon via Jalan Cempaka in Bandar Sri Damansara would be extended from 27 to 28 June for the purpose of lifting the utility bridge and any related work. — Bernama