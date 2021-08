KOTA BHARU: Despite the relaxation of the movement control announced yesterday, shopping complexes here continue to be empty of patrons including shops selling clothing opting to remain shut.

Checks by Bernama in Kota Bharu also revealed that most of the jewellery shops in the town centre remained closed although the government has announced the relaxation of 11 economic activities under the movement control.

Several clothing and jewellery shops were seen to open briefly to enable their workers to clean their premises before business will be back to normal.

A boutique worker who declined to be identified said her employer chose not to open for business yet as they were waiting for instructions or the green light from the relevant agencies under the state government to open for business.

“Also, most employers and management decided not to open for business until all the workers here have completed taking their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. This is to avoid the disease from spreading, especially because Kelantan has been registering a high number of cases of late,” said the 22 year-old woman.

Her sentiment was shared by jewellery shop owner, Wan Muhammd Izzuddin Wan Mohd Zaki, 31, who also said that he would open shop for business after getting confirmation from the state government for business to operate as usual.

“I am quite hesitant to open for business now since there is no final say on whether the 11 economic activities are allowed to operate during the movement control as this also involves Kelantan since the state has yet to achieve 50 percent of its adults having been completely vaccinated.

“However, if Kelantan is on the list of states allowed to open for business, I am sure my workers and customers will abide by the standard operating procedures, including showing their Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate.

Among the economic activities allowed under the movement control relaxation are selling of clothing, fashion accessories and jewellery for states under Phase One and Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

However, the relaxation is subject to the condition of 50 percent of adults in the state having been fully vaccinated. As of yesterday, 32.3 percent of Kelantan’s population had received the first dose of vaccine while another 18.5 percent, both doses. — Bernama