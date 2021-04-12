Cloud and cybersecurity service allows govt to expand smart services

CYBERJAYA: The newly launched cloud-based and cybers​ecurity services for the government is expected to enable the sector to quickly expand and deploy new smart services across various agencies at lower costs.

The comprehensive cloud-based services include infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, cloud-based professional services as well as managed cloud-based services for the government.

The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at TM One’s Klang Valley Core Data Centre (KVDC) here today, together with Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

During the launch, the prime minister had also witnessed the signing of an agreement between Telekom Malaysia (TM), Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) and Cloud Connect Sdn Bhd for TM’s Centralised Cloud Computing Panel and Managed Service Provider.

He had also presented a letter appointing TM as the government’s cloud-based service provider to chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh, before being taken on a tour of the KVDC which showcases TM One’s cloud and cybersecurity ecosystem.

Meanwhile, TM group chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar said the telecommunications company (telco) is poised to accelerate public sector digital adoption by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions, spanning cloud, data centres and cybersecurity.

“We are confident that TM’s technical capabilities and local expertise which are at par with international standards can provide the best (digital) solutions for the government, in line with the government’s digital transformation plan,“ he told reporters after the launch.

According to him, the initiative can also improve service delivery to the people and drive digital adoption nationwide.

On cybersecurity, he said TM is working with 300 trained engineers from the Malaysian Armed Forces and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Imri also said that the telco will be investing in data centres in several areas, including Cyberjaya, in the near future.

Currently, he said TM had eight data centres in Malaysia and one in Hong Kong, with two of them being Tier III-rated, offering world-class cloud services. - Bernama