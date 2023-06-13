Cloud seeding in Penang succeeded in raising Air Itam Dam water level

GEORGE TOWN: The second wave of cloud seeding in Penang which was conducted yesterday showed a water level increase in the Air Itam Dam here following rain occurring in the area.

State Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the water level at Air Itam Dam yesterday was at 48.6 per cent compared to 47 per cent last week.

“The cloud seeding operation yesterday was said to be successful as it brought rain and assisted in raising the water level of Air Itam Dam by one per cent while the water level at Teluk Bahang Dam remained at 44.2 per cent yesterday, the same as last week.

‘The state government will be seeking another clouding exercise depending on the current weather condition. If the rainy season has already started then we no longer need to do another cloud seeding operation,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier in early May, the media reported that the water reserve at the Air Itam Dam would only last 40 days while the Teluk Bahang Dam another 146 days following the extreme hot water.

As of May 8, the water level of Air Itam Dam was at 41.5 per cent while the Teluk Bahang Dam was at 48.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, in another development, Zairil said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will start installing smart meters in residential and commercial premises in Penang from June 15 in Pulau Tikus and Tanjung Tokong before extending to other areas in phases until the exercise is completed by the end of next year.

“The installation and replacement of meters will be carried out by TNB technicians and vendors in which each unit involved will experience electricity supply interruption when the installation is being carried out.

“It takes between 30 minutes to an hour for each unit and each unit will receive a smart meter installation notice and form B (electricity supply disruption) before the installation is carried out,” he said. - Bernama