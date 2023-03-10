Cloud seeding when API remains above 150 for over 24 hours, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: Cloud seeding will be carried out in areas where the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading hovers above 150 in the unhealthy air quality range for over 24 hours, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) announced today.

He said the ministry has activated the National Haze Action Plan which lists the actions to be taken by the relevant agencies, including the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in managing the haze.

“We cannot carry out this operation in any condition. Cloud seeding can only be conducted under specific circumstances, and the ministry will continue to monitor the situation,“ he told a press conference after officiating at the ceremony to accord recognition to Wetland Studios Putrajaya (WSP) as a Resource Centre for Environmental Conservation.

As of 5 pm today, the API reading was in the unhealthy range in three areas, namely Nilai (Negeri Sembilan), at 155; Cheras (Kuala Lumpur), at 154; and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan), at 115, according to the portal of the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) - https://apims.doe.gov.my/api_table.html - of the Department of Environment.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

Asked whether forest burning in the country had contributed to the haze, Nik Nazmi said there had been no such incident of late except in May, which he said caused localised haze.

“The data we have received indicates that there is burning outside (of the country), and, of course, the data we obtain is through the Department of Environment and the Meteorological Department,“ he said without referring to any specific country.

He said the ministry would also continue to communicate with countries in the region, including Indonesia, on environmental management.

It was reported that the Indonesian government, through its Ministry of Environment and Forestry, denied allegations that haze caused by forest and land fires in Indonesia affected Malaysia.

Earlier, Nik Nazmi visited the edutainment theme park at WSP, which features technology and interactive exhibitions on dinosaurs, marine life, and insects. -Bernama