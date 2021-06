IPOH: A male clouded leopard was found at the back of a villager’s house in Kampung Bukit Bertam, Selama around 100 kilometres from here today.

Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Yusoff Shariff said the department received a complaint from villagers at 10.50am and managed to capture the leopard, estimated to be between seven and eight years old, half an hour later.

“The animal may have come out of the Bintang Hijau forest reserve located near the village in search of food,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The animal looked as if it was choking and wanted to vomit something out, he said, adding that it was brought to the Sungkai National Wildlife Rescue Centre for treatment.

Yusoff said the last time the department received a complaint about a clouded leopard was from Kampung Baru Ulu Kerian, after one was believed to have come out of the same forest on April 8. — Bernama