Clouded leopard found in Kampung Bukit Bertam dies of viral infection

IPOH: A male clouded leopard found at the back of a house in Kampung Bukit Bertam, Selama Wednesday morning was confirmed dead due to a viral infection.

Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Yusoff Shariff said based on blood test results conducted by veterinarians after the animal was brought to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) in Sungkai revealed that he was positive for the Canine Distemper Virus (CDG).

“The clouded leopard died at around midnight last Thursday before it was euthanised,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that the animal was disposed of as the disease was infectious and the virus could be carried by domestic animals like dogs and cats.

Last Wednesday, the leopard, which was estimated to be seven to eight years old, was found by residents and was believed to have come out of the Bintang Hijau forest reserve seeking food. — Bernama