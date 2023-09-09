Cloudy, rainy weather on polling day for Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections

JOHOR BAHRU: Cloudy and rainy weather accompanied the electoral process at 61 polling centres during the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections this morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the morning and thunderstorms in the late evening for both constituencies.

Meanwhile, voters were seen arriving at the polling stations as early as 7 am, following the advice from the Election Commission (EC) yesterday to fulfil their responsibilities early due to uncertain weather conditions.

Prior to that, EC officials, security personnel and other staff began gathering at 6 am and were briefed on their duties at the polling stations before they opened at 8 am.

A total of 3,370 EC officials are on duty, along with 4,000 police officers and personnel, to ensure a smooth electoral process today.

This includes monitoring and security control at all polling centres, vote tallying centres and surrounding areas, as well as ensuring smooth traffic flow.

According to the EC, there are 165,509 voters in the Pulai constituency and 48,301 voters in the Simpang Jeram constituency.

Both by-elections are being held following the death of their incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23. - Bernama