Clueless govt causing more harm, says Klang MP

PETALING JAYA: The government’s poorly coordinated Movement Control Order (RMO) may have already resulted in an even bigger nightmare, Klang MP Charles Santiago (pix) said today.

It is crucial for the government to think through the next plan and ensure that its ministries are not causing even more harm, he stressed.

“There were hundreds of people at police stations to get permits to travel back to their hometowns and scores more at bus terminals, when the police announced a ban on interstate travel,” Santiago said in a statement.

“Universities and colleges shut their hostels, forcing students to head back to their kampung, resulting in a bigger exodus. This forced the police to do an immediate U-turn on the ban and then reinstate the ban.”

We have therefore clearly failed at restricting movement and worse, may have contributed to more people getting infected, he added.

Santiago said the Women and Family Ministry had temporarily suspended its hotline until the end of March.

This is disastrous as children should have access to counselling as they will experience even more isolation and stress during the next 14 days, not to mention that many could be stuck at home with abusive parents or guardians, he said.

“We are however thankful that pressure from activists and child rights groups pushed the ministry to reinstate all Talian Kasih lines.

“With a clueless government in place, we have an even bigger responsibility to ensure that we stay safe,” he added.