CM: 40 state assemblymen to take oath of office on Aug 29

GEORGE TOWN: All 40 Penang state assemblymen are scheduled to take their oath of office on Aug 29 (Monday) at the State Legislative Assembly building here, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said the swearing-in ceremony for all 40 Penang assemblymen was subject to a notice handed to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak for consent.

Earlier, Chow officiated the STEM Showcase 2023 ceremony in conjunction with the state-level National Science Week 2023 at Han Chiang High School, which was also attended by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

In the Aug 12 state polls, the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance won 29 seats while Perikatan Nasional (PN) grabbed 11 seats, and it was followed by PH chairman Chow being sworn in as Chief Minister.

On Aug 16, 10 members of the Penang state executive council (exco) took their oath of office before Tun Ahmad Fuzi at Dewan Sri Pinang. -Bernama