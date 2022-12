PETALING JAYA: The Penang state election will likely be held in May or June next year, says chief minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said this is based on informal talks with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership, FMT reports.

“We are taking into consideration the Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Raya Haji holidays, the SPM exams, and other factors before deciding,” he added.