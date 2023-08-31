CM: Private sector to manage parking space in Melaka hosp

MELAKA: The management of park spaces at Melaka Hospital will be handed over to the private sector next year to address the shortage of parking spots on the premises.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said with the privatisation, various mechanisms such as ‘valet parking’ or ‘jockey’ services will also be introduced.

“This initiative, led by the Health Ministry and Melaka Hospital technical team, will be tendered to the private sector next year.

“The private sector will also propose some appropriate mechanisms to address the shortage. The mechanism will then be selected by the hospital management,” he told reporters after attending the Merdeka Babies programme today.

In August last year, the media reported that the state government planned to establish a central car park for visitors to Melaka Hospital in Taman 1 Lagenda to address the shortage of hospital parking spaces

In this way, a total of 200 parking lots will be made available for relatives of patients, visitors and staff of Melaka Hospital at a fee of RM1 per hour, and they can use the ‘shuttle’ bus service provided to get to the hospital.-Bernama