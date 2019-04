GEORGE TOWN: For nearly five decades, Dewan Sri Pinang has been synonymous with hosting awards ceremonies and cultural events in the state. Now, the venue is due to be upgraded.

“The multi-purpose auditorium will be upgraded by the George Town Conservation and Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (GTCDC) next year. There are three options for the upgrading of this auditorium and we will let the public decide,” Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) told a press conference at the state legislative assembly, here today.

He said the upgrading would be implemented once they had received feedback from the public.

“The first option is to make minimal facelift, including enlarging the art gallery and library as well as make the auditorium space more flexible and equipped with a theater stage overlooking the sea,” he said.

The second choice, he said, was to make improvements to the ground and first floors so that the hall space would be bigger, the auditorium space more flexible with an experimental theater, a digital library, a food court and a foyer connecting the building to the City Hall next door.

“The third choice is to widen Dewan Sri Pinang’s area by incorporating the second option, including the building overlooking the sea, apart from enlarging the performance arts and office spaces on the third level,” he said. — Bernama