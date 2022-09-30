CM to MACC: Show us the details on corruption cases in Penang

PETALING JAYA: Penang Chief Minister today demanded the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prove Tan Sri Azam Baki’s assertion that Penang has the most graft cases involving civil servants in the country.

Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the MACC should be transparent and reveal the number of cases taken to court and the number of convictions instead of just telling the public about the number of complaints it has received, Malay Mail reports.

“We demand transparency on the part of MACC as we do not want the image of Penang civil servants and the state government to be tarnished only by account of the number of complaints received since 2019,” he reportedly said.

Chow was responding to MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki’s remarks yesterday that MACC had received a total of 919 complaints against civil servants in Penang for alleged corruption since 2019.

Azam also pointed out that the complaints were related to accepting bribes, abuse of power, and making false claims among civil servants in Penang.

In a related matter, DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang also challenged the MACC to provide the full figures of corruption cases in Penang and other states so a comparison could be made.