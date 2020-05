KUALA LUMPUR: The words ‘never give up’ are usually meant to infuse a positive spirit in a person to keep doing whatever he does, yet now, it seems to encourage people to continue violating the no-interstate travel ban imposed by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Despite the constant reminders that such travel was an offence under the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the CMCO, there are still those who doggedly attempt it, despite the possibility of earning a compound for their efforts.

In a press conference yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed that the number of vehicles ordered to turn back after they tried to cross state lines rose to 1,243 on May 24 compared to the day before, besides the 14 people who have been issued compounds after committing the offence and are already in their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Ismail Sabri said there were some people who did not believe when he said police would make their rounds during Hari Raya, and would track down even those who slipped through the rat trails.

Aidilfitri is a day of victory for Muslims after fasting for a month, but for Malaysia, this day is when the country is free of Covid-19. And when this will be is still unknown.

So it is imperative that everyone adhere to the SOP and stop breaking the law by going across states, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19, and to ensure that no new clusters are created because of this irresponsible behaviour.

Yesterday, 172 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country, with the majority being illegal immigrants who were detained at three immigration detention centres, bringing the cumulative total so far to 7,417.

According to Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the total number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from the wards was 5,979, with the number of deaths still at 115. - Bernama