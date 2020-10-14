CMCO: Consumers encouraged to shop online

PUTRAJAYA: Consumers in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and Sabah that have been placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) are encouraged to shop online to help break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a statement today said the move can also help limit crowds and the movement of individuals in places such as business premises.

He said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had received information that there was panic buying in some places after the announcement on the implementation of CMCO by Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was made on Monday.

“Malaysians are advised to remain calm and not engage in panic buying as there is sufficient supply of food items and basic necessities in the market,” he said.

Nanta said the ministry would conduct constant monitoring and frequent checks to ensure that supplies are sufficient and traders do not increase their prices indiscriminately.

He also reminded manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to monitor their stock to ensure sufficient daily supply of the items.

Consumers can lodge complaints against errant traders to the ministry by contacting the call centre at 1800 886 8000; the Enforcement Command Centre at 03-8882 6245 / 6088; Malaysia Government Call Centre (MYGCC) at 03-8000 8000 or sending Whatsapp texts to 019- 279 4317.

Complaints can also be lodged by channelling information to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my portal, or sending email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or through the Ez ADU smart phone application.

The CMCO in Sabah takes effect on Oct 13 until 26, while in Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur from Oct 14 to 27.-Bernama