PETALING JAYA: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has been extended until Dec 20 in Sabah, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, Senior Ministry (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his daily press briefing today.

The extension comes on the back of the continued recent trend of Covid-19 positive cases that have remained in three and four digits.

“The CMCO in Putrajaya and Labuan meanwhile ends as scheduled tomorrow,” he said.

The CMCO in most areas in several other states including Penang, Perak and Kelantan will end on Sunday.

The CMCO in Seremban and Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan will meanwhile be extended until Dec 20, and until Dec 19 in Johor Baru, Batu Pahat and Kulai.

Ismail Sabri also confirmed that inter-state travel will be allowed for areas not affected by the Enhanced Movement Control Order from Monday onwards.

“There would be no more roadblocks and the public will be allowed to cross borders in these areas,” he said.

Further good news for Malaysians is there will be no more restrictions of passengers while travelling, as it would follow the capacity of the car.