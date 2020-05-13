CMCO frontliner dies after accident on Friday

PUTRAJAYA: A policeman who was involved in the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) monitoring succumbed to his injuries early yesterday at Putrajaya Hospital after being involved in a road accident.

Constable Muhammad Naim Ahmat Daud, 26, who was attached to Precinct 7 police station, skidded and lost control while riding a motorcycle at Seri Saujana Bridge here, at about 6.35pm on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, ACP Zulkefly Yahya (pix), said the victim was confirmed dead at 12.05am yesterday.

He was brought to Putrajaya Hospital after sustaining injuries on the knees, head and hands in the accident, he said here yesterday. — Bernama