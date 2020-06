KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is seen as gaining the upper hand in eliminating the Covid-19 pandemic as positive cases continue to decline, allowing the opening of more economic sectors for the benefit of all segments of society.

As we enter the final six days of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) scheduled to end on June 9, the country has recorded Covid-19 cases in single figures for three consecutive days, demonstrating that the outbreak is under control.

On Tuesday, only five out of 20 new cases recorded involved local infection, as well as on Monday (six out of 38) and Sunday (four out of 57).

In addition, there is no fatality recorded for the past 11 consecutive days, another good sign that Malaysia is on track for the final phase of recovery following the successful implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in an interview with Bernama on May 30, said, among others, that the number of Covid-19 cases has been decreasing and if the trend continues it will help end the pandemic.

This positive development has allowed the government to give green light to couple seeking permission to inter-state travel for marriage solemnisation purposes during the CMCO.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, however, the organisers of the solemnisation ceremonies must fully abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) and the pre-wedding photoshoots in open spaces were also allowed on condition that those involved must comply with the stipulated SOP.

Apart from that, filming activities for movie, drama and commercials will also be alllowed beginning June 10.

In addition, the government has allowed the remaining number of more than 6,000 registered childcare centres nationwide to resume operations and to refer to the SOP provided by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

Several SOPs including for holding congregational prayers at the mosque, religious activities at houses of worship, hairdressing services and night markets will be tabled at a special meeting this Saturday.

It is perfectly understandable for the people to hope for more good news as the CMCO compliance rate nationwide had shown improvements after no compounds for Raya visits had been issued and no investigation papers were opened for spreading fake news on Covid-19 on Tuesday. — Bernama