KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in four states - Kedah, Melaka, Johor and Terengganu - will be lifted tomorrow following a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said the decision was made on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) based on the downward trend of Covid-19 cases as well as the fact that the situation was under control in the four states.

He said that for Kedah, the CMCO for the Kulim district would remain in force as it still recorded 23 active cases, while for the whole of Kedah, a total of 85 positive cases were recorded as of Nov 18.

In Melaka, he said that since Nov 5, a total of 61 positive cases were recorded statewide while 48 cases were reported on Nov 18, adding that the infection was under control.

Commenting further, Ismail Sabri said that in Johor, 82 cases were recorded as of Nov 5. There was a drop in the number of cases in the state on Nov 16 to enable the CMCO to be lifted, except for the districts of Kota Tinggi (36 cases) and Mersing (eight).

As for Terengganu, he said the state was also under control, with only 19 positive cases recorded on Nov 17, with no sporadic cases reported in the past 14 days.

Ismail Sabri had earlier announced the enforcement of the CMCO in all states in the Peninsula, except for Pahang, Perlis and Kelantan, effective for four weeks from Nov 9 to Dec 6. So far, the states which are still placed under the CMCO are Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Penang, Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

At today’s media conference, he also announced the lifting of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Anjung Teduh, Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu, which was previously extended from Nov 6 to today.

“The MOH has conducted 3,743 screening tests and found 89 Covid-19 positive cases in the locality. As such, on the advice of the MOH, the special meeting agreed to end the EMCO at the locality as scheduled,” he said.

Although the CMCO in the four states as well as the EMCO in Anjung Teduh have been lifted, Ismail Sabri stressed that these states were still subjected to the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Asked regarding university students who are still in campus, including in Sabah, he said they were encouraged to continue staying in their respective campus and not return to their hometowns for now.

“However, the National Security Council (MKN) will not limit their movement if they intend to return to their hometowns. They must comply with the SOP,” he said. -Bernama