CMCO in KL, Selangor will help arts, culture industry to bounce back — Nancy

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is confident that the arts and culture industry will bounce back as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor are now under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), said its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

According to her, there were several places and locations in the capital that have become centres of attraction for the arts and culture sector such as Pasar Seni, Jalan Bukit Bintang, the National Museum and Kraftangan Malaysia.

She said that many have begun to show interest in the country’s arts and culture, especially during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“The relaxation that has been given will provide a breathing space to the local tourism industry, arts and culture, as well as revitalize the Malaysian economy, thus boosting industry players’ enthusiasm,” she said in a statement issued in conjunction with her visit to GMBB shopping mall, here today.

The nine-storey shopping mall which has around 465 retail lots provides an opportunity for the art community to showcase their creativity, crafts, products and skills for visitors to explore.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Nancy said the handicraft industrythrough the E-Craft Bazaar (EKB) initiative managed to record RM13,406,718.39 in sales value for the period between April 2020 and Jan 31 this year.

Encouraging the people to travel to help boost domestic tourism, she said that all parties should make full use of the many relaxation given.

However, she reminded the public to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government when travelling. — Bernama