PETALING JAYA: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) imposed on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya has been extended for another two weeks until Nov 9. The order was initially from Oct 14 to yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the extension was agreed on at the National Security Council (NSC) Special Meeting today, after taking into consideration the current development of Covid-19 infection in the Klang Valley.

“The assessment conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) found that there are still many high-risk locations for the spread of Covid-19 (in the Klang Valley),” he said at the press conference on the latest development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

Ismail Sabri said the same CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) will be adopted for the next two weeks.

The NSC Special Meeting also agreed to implement CMCO in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, from Oct 28 to Nov 10, following the surge of positive cases among foreigners in the area.

The minister said the meeting also agreed to impose the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Taman Mesra and Taman Mawar in Sandakan, Sabah, from Oct 28 to Nov 10, involving 22,500 residents in 5,100 houses.

The two-week EMCO will also be imposed in Putra Point Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, involving two workers’ hostel localities which contributed to the increase in the number of positive cases of Covid-19, namely at Jalan BBN 1/7B and Jalan BBN 1/7F, as well as Jalan BBN 1/2E, starting Oct 28.

The government also agreed to extend the EMCO in Taman Khazanah Indah and Mutiara Kasih Apartment in Lahad Datu, as well as in Felda Umas, Kalabakan, Sabah for another two weeks starting today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri told reporters that the issue of possible dissolution of Parliament was not discussed at yesterday’s special Cabinet meeting. “It was neither raised nor discussed,” he said.