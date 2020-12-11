CMCO in Kota Bharu, Machang, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas ends today - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) enforced in Kota Bharu, Machang, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas has been lifted today following a drastic downward trend in Covid-19 positive cases in these areas, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He, however, said that the CMCO in mukim (sub-district) Kubang Kerian in Kota Bharu and mukim Kusial in Tanah Merah would continue until Dec 20 as the active cases were concentrated in these areas.

“Apart from that, the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced at Madrasah Ad-Diniah Al-Falahiah, Kg Dalam Huma, Bukit Awang, Pasir Puteh will continue until Dec 20,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that a total of 260 individuals were detained yesterday for breaching the Movement Control Order (MCO) rules, with 245 of them being compounded and 15 remanded.

He explained that the most common offence was not wearing face masks, with 102 cases, followed by failure to to provide facilities to record customer details (79 cases).

Ismail Sabri said other offences included failure to comply with physical distancing (40 cases), entertainment centre activities (27) and others (12).

On Ops Benteng, he said 18 illegal immigrants and three smugglers were arrested as a result of tight control of the country’s borders in an integrated manner by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM).

“Also seized during the operation were three land vehicles. The government will take stern action against any party who tries to enter the country’s borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten border control, especially in rat lanes,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said from July 24 to yesterday, 86,097 individuals had returned home through international border entrances and all of them were housed in 78 hotels as well as 19 Public Training Institutes (ILA) and private educational institutions nationwide.

“Of the total, 12,788 are undergoing compulsory quarantine, 543 have been sent to hospital for treatment, while 72,766 have been allowed to return home,” he added. -Bernama