CMCO in S’wak extended till April 12 — JPBN

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) today decided to extend the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state until 11.59pm on April 12.

According to a statement from JPBN, the decision to extend the CMCO which was supposed to end Monday (March 29) was made after finding that the number of positive cases in Sarawak was still high, with 213 new cases recorded today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 15,176.

“Today, the Sarawak State Health Department declared two more new clusters,“ the statement said, adding that they were the Senadin Cluster in Miri and the Batu Gong Cluster in Serian.

With the new additions, there are now 33 Covid-19 clusters still active in the state, eight of them recording an increase in cases.

The committee also announced that the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Chupak and Kampung Batu Gong in Serian, until April 7 and 8, respectively.

JPBN Sarawak has also decided to make it compulsory for funeral-related social gatherings to be reported to the nearest district office before they are implemented, and those involved must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

It said the measure was taken after finding that most of the Covid-19 cases stemmed from such gatherings. — Bernama