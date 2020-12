KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) enforced throughout Sabah has been extended for another 14 days from Dec 7-20.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made based on advice and risk assessment by the Health Ministry (MoH) after finding that Covid-19 cases were still on the rise in several districts there.

“Cumulatively, until Dec 3, a total of 29,577 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded throughout Sabah,“ he told a media conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

He said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at K-Avenue, Megacity in Penampang, which was enforced on Nov 22, ended today, but the area would still be subjected to CMCO standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the MoH had conducted 393 screenings in the area, of which 144 tested positive for the virus, but added that there were now only 17 active cases left as of Dec 3. - Bernama

More to come