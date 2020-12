PETALING JAYA: The Conditional Movement Order (CMCO) imposed on Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Sabah has been extended for another two weeks.

“After consulting the Health Ministry (MoH), the government has agreed to continue the CMCO throughout these states starting Dec 21 until Dec 31,” he said.

For Selangor, the order applies to all districts except for Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor which will go through the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) starting Dec 6.

In other states such as Negri Sembilan and Johor , Ismail Sabri said the CMCO has also been extended to Dec 31 for the following districts - Seremban and Port Dickson as well as Johor Baru, Batu Pahat and Kulai.

On a related matter, Ismail Sabri said a total of 170 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order.

“All individuals were issued compounds,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (50), ignoring social distancing (17), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (96), activities at recreational centers (six) and others (one).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,916 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 18,632 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, wet markets, places of worship and recreational areas.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) saw a total of 34 illegal immigrants arrested yesterday.

A total of 88,130 individuals have returned to Malaysia through the international border entrance and placed under quarantine at 73 hotels and 16 public training institutes (ILA) since last July 24 until yesterday.

Yesterday, a total of 684 individuals arrived at all international entrances of the country and all were required to go through mandatory quarantine.