CMCO in several states affecting Perak domestic tourism

IPOH: The implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya since Oct 14 has affected the domestic tourist arrivals in Perak, with the state’s hotel occupancy rate now down to 30 per cent.

“During the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase, the hotel occupancy rate was around 50 per cent, now it has dropped to between 20 and 30 per cent,” said Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (pix) told reporters after the opening ceremony of the upgraded fountain at the Sultan Yussuf roundabout here tonight

Also present was Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

Regarding the upgrading of the fountain, Nolee Ashilin said it was necessary because it has been an Ipoh landmark since it was built in 1963, adding that the upgrading project involved the use of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and a better fountain system.

The project costs RM400,000, with a local hotel donating half the amount while the balance was funded by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department. -Bernama