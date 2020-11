PETALING JAYA: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) previously imposed on Trengganu and Malacca has been lifted, says the National Security Council (MKN).

Starting Nov 21, the order will be lifted on most parts of Kedah and Johor.

However, the CMCO will be extended in Kulim until Dec 6 while Kota Tinngi and Mersing will have to go through another two weeks under the CMCO.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a live press conference that Kelantan will be placed under a two-week CMCO from Nov 22 until Dec 6 due to the recent spike in positive cases throughout the state.

He added that all foreign workers in every sector working in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan must undergo a compulsory RTK-Antigen test.

“The decision was made following the proposal by the human resources ministry today. All costs will be paid by both Sosco and their employers for workers who contribute to Sosco,” he said.

For workers who do not contribute to Sosco, the tests are to be fully paid by the employers.

In order to boost the tourism sector, Ismail Sabri said the government has approved a “green travel bubble” initiative.

“This will also apply to those who live in green zones under the CMCO who wish to travel to other green zones. Travellers must take note that they are not allowed to stop by in any red zone while on their journey there,” he said, adding that this will take effect on Nov 22.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 318 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order.

“A total of 11 individuals were remanded while the remaining 307 were issued compounds,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (63), ignoring social distancing (113), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (64), travelling cross district without proper permission (34) and others (44).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,924 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 16,597 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, wet markets, places of worship and recreational areas.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) had arrested a total of 24 illegal immigrants and confiscated six land vehicles yesterday.